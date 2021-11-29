Masked men fire gunshots at Ambala advocate’s residence, wife hurt

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The victim, identified as Rubi, wife of advocate Gaurav Goyal, was about to open the gates after hearing the doorbell when the men opened indiscriminate fire. She suffered gunshot injuries on her leg and was discharged from the hospital after first-aid.
A closed-circuit television camera grab of the incident showing one of the men standing outside the gate and firing gunshots. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

An Ambala-based advocate’s wife was injured after two masked men fired gunshots at their residence in Sector-4 of Naraingarh on Saturday evening.

A property dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.

Closed-circuit television camera footage, provided by family, shows two men waiting outside the gates. As soon as the woman proceeded towards the gate to open it, one of them opened fire while the other waited. Later, both fled on a two-wheeler.

In his statement, advocate Goyal named five suspects: Baldev, Ajeet, Shiv Kumar, Captain Jarnail Singh and Rajesh Kumar. He said the family has an old enmity with them over a property issue.

He added, “I have been receiving threat calls from international numbers, for which an FIR was lodged at Shahazadpur police station in March but no action was taken. Police had filed a disclosure report as the numbers remained untraceable. Later in April, my brother was brutally beaten up on his way back home. I’m afraid my family will be attacked again.”

He also added he has received extortion calls from international numbers claiming to be from “SR group” (Sahil Rana) from Shahazadpur, an assailant of the dreaded gangster Bhuppi Rana.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered. CIA Naraingarh is also probing the case.

Naraingarh police station in-charge, inspector Vijay Kumar said, “There were two shooters, as seen in the footage. The complainant is also a financer and deals in properties too. We are investigating the case and expect a breakthrough soon.”

