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Masked miscreants vandalise car in Ludhiana, probe on

Three masked men vandalized a parked car in Star City Colony, raising concerns among residents after similar incidents were reported recently.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Three masked men vandalised a parked car in the early hours of Monday in Star City Colony, raising concerns among residents over a spate of similar incidents.

Residents said similar incidents have been reported in the area in recent weeks. (HT File)

According to CCTV footage, the incident occurred around 1.52 am when three unidentified men arrived on a scooter without a registration plate. Two of them got down and smashed the rear windshield and side windows of a Maruti Suzuki Ritz parked outside a house using a hammer before fleeing.

The car owner, Himanshu, a private sector employee, said he discovered the damage in the morning. “I have no enmity with anyone and cannot understand why my car was targeted,” he said, adding that the hammer used in the attack was found inside the vehicle.

He has lodged a complaint at the Jagatpuri police post.

Residents said similar incidents have been reported in the area in recent weeks. A local resident, Geeta Verma, said her Maruti Baleno was vandalised in a similar manner about a week ago. “We initially thought it might be the work of miscreants or children as we had no CCTV footage, so we didn’t report it. But after this incident, it appears the same group could be behind it,” she said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Masked miscreants vandalise car in Ludhiana, probe on
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Masked miscreants vandalise car in Ludhiana, probe on
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