Mason killed in scuffle with colleague in Ludhiana

A mason, who was critically injured during a scuffle with a fellow workman at Sunview Enclave in Ayali Kalan village, succumbed at a hospital in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The victim, Bhag Narayan, 50, of Bihar, and the accused, Ranjit Mahto, had assaulted each other with a brick and iron pipe following a verbal spat, police said. Both men were working for contractor Lakhwinder Singh at Sunview Enclave and had been putting up at the construction site.

In his complaint, Narayan’s cousin, Rajesh Kumar of Jainpur village, an eyewitness, said, “On June 13, Narayan hit Mahto with an iron rod after a heated verbal spat. Mahto retaliated by hitting the mason on the head with a brick, following which he lost consciousness.”

The contractor rushed both of them to ESIC Model Hospital, Bharat Nagar Chowk. Mahto fled from the hospital after receiving first aid, while Narayan, whose condition was critical, was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Assistant sub-inspector, Gian Singh, who is investigating the case, said a murder case has been lodged against Mahto and a hunt is on for his arrest.