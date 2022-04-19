Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical

Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening

The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit.

The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical. CMC deputy medical superintendent Dr Amit Gulrez said the victims had suffered third degree burns on their face, chest, and legs. The owner of the unit also lives on the first floor of the building, but was evacuated in time.

Panic gripped the area and black plumes of smoke were seen rising from the spot. In videos being circulated on social media, high flames could be seen engulfing the unit. Firefighters say adequate fire arrangements had not been made at the unit.

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said five fire tenders had been rushed to the spot, and it took around half an hour to bring the flames under control.

Station house officer (SHO), Daresi police station, Rajinderpal Singh, said the police had visited the site and had also visited CMC Hospital, where the accused are being treated. “No complaint has yet been received in the case,” he said.

Blaze breaks out at tavern

It was a close shave for a labourer after a fire broke out at a tavern near Police Colony Chowk on Chandigarh Road on Monday.

The fire broke out at around 9:15 am due to a short circuit in the transformer installed on the backside of the tavern, and the flames quickly spread as the tavern was mostly made of wood and bamboo and steel shed.

A labourer was sleeping inside the unit, but was able to come out at the right time after his colleagues raised the alarm. Air conditioners, and LEDs among other expensive items were gutted. A nearby liquor vend was also damaged due to the high flames. Cars parked near the tavern were removed from the area.

The owner of the unit, Vishal, said that after a short-circuit in the transformer, the flames had spread through the tavern within a few minutes. “ We have suffered a loss of around ₹5 lakh. Fortunately, no casualty or injury was reported,” he added.

High-tension electric wires over the tavern were also got damaged, causing a power outage in Sector 32 among other adjoining areas.