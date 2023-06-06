Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at Chandigarh road industrial unit

A massive fire broke out in an industrial unit at Nichi Mangli village on Chandigarh road on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building which was being used as a store for chemical products.

Firefighters trying to control fire at the industrial unit on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the store contained a huge quantity of inflammable material, including thinner, paints, and other chemical products, the fire spread rapidly. Material worth ₹25 lakh was gutted in the fire, as per the owner of the factory

The factory, US Ink, prints on polythene. Plumes of dark smoke engulfed the entire area, spreading panic among the residents.

After receiving the information, fire brigade teams from all substations rushed to the spot. Six fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire broke out at 4.20 pm and was brought under control in two hours. However, no one was injured in the incident. The workers were outside the building when the fire broke out.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per the initial information, there was no electricity connection in the godown, said fire officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-fire officer Atish Rai said that while fire extinguishers had been installed in the building, it was found that the required fire safety measures were not followed by the unit. He said that a report regarding the same will be submitted to the authorities.

He added that the fire was brought under control before it reached the first floor where machinery is kept.