May to be hotter, wetter than normal in Himachal: IMD

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 02, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures in May with increased likelihood of heatwave days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) outlook for the month.

People rush to their destinations amid rain in Mandi on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
According to the outlook for May issued by IMD’s Shimla office, the mean maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal over most parts of the state.

“However, above normal rainfall is also likely over many parts of plains and adjoining mid hills and near normal over rest of the state,” said IMD officials.

Earlier, IMD had said that most parts of Himachal are expected to witness above normal temperatures during the summer and more heatwave days.

Precipitation deficit in April

According to the IMD report, Himachal received 36% less rainfall, 40.8 mm against 64 mm, in April, making it the 37th lowest rainfall since 1901. Last year, the state received 64.8 mm rainfall in April.

Chamba received the highest precipitation at 55.2 mm and Una received the lowest precipitation (17.8 mm) in the month.

Lahaul-Spiti district had the highest rain deficit at 44% whereas there was 16% excess precipitation in Bilaspur district.

The IMD’s weather report said Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur received normal precipitation, and the remaining districts of Himachal received deficient rain in April.

Rain expected till May 5

IMD forecast said light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of the state from May 2 to 4 and light rainfall is expected in mid hills and some plains and high hills on May 5.

The weather office issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places for this period.

