Mayor kicks off drive to make Chandigarh No. 1 in cleanliness

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon launched a month-long awareness campaign on cleanliness, “Chandigarh Banega Swachhata me No.1”, from Sector 19
During the campaign, mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon said the star rating of a garbage-free city would create healthy competition among cities across the country and the MC will put all possible efforts under the cleanliness campaign “Chandigarh Banega Swachhata me No.1” during the ensuing Swachh Survekshan. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Wednesday launched a month-long awareness campaign, “Chandigarh Banega Swachhata me No.1”, from Sector 19.

A programme regarding the launch of the campaign was organised at the Community Centre, Sector 19, where Anindita Mitra, commissioner, MC, Anup Gupta, deputy mayor, other councillors and stakeholders of the area were present.

During the campaign, the mayor said the star rating of a garbage-free city would create healthy competition among cities across the country and the MC will put all possible efforts under the campaign “Chandigarh Banega Swachhata me No.1” during the ensuing Swachh Survekshan.

The mayor also pasted stickers of segregation of waste in four types of dustbins separately at a house in Sector 19.

She said the objectives behind this campaign were to achieve the goals of cleanliness and 100 per cent solid waste management in the city.

While addressing the office-bearers of resident welfare associations, the MC commissioner said, “This is our city and as a resident, we should care for it in our individual ways.”

She appealed to all citizens, nursery owners and horticulture agencies to pledge to use only city compost in their gardens, farmhouses and public gardens and to adopt the “home composting” model.

Emphasising the need of segregating the waste at the household level, the MC commissioner said this was the responsibility of every citizen to put their household waste in a segregated way in different dustbins i.e. wet, dry, hazardous and sanitary waste, so that the same can be processed mechanically.

Thursday, February 10, 2022
