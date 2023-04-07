Beautification project: Redo tile work, Panchkula mayor tells contractor

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal rejected the ongoing beautification work on Sector 14-15 dividing road owing to the inferior quality of materials being used. He ordered the contractor to redo the work as the tiles being used were found to be below the standards laid out by the department. The mayor also sought explanation from the officials absent during the inspection.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal while addressing a press conference after the inspection of beautification works in the city. (Sant Arora/HT)

The action came after the mayor, along with city councillors, inspected the various developmental and beautification works undertaken by municipal corporation on Thursday.

“Poor quality of work is not acceptable any contractor not doing work as per laid down standards will be penalised. If things don’t improve, the contractor would be blacklisted,” Goyal said while addressing a press conference after inspection.

The beautification works on Sector 2-4 dividing road and Sector 14-15 dividing road were inspected. Samples of the materials being used were collected in order to run quality-checks.In the Sector 2-4 dividing road, the work was not found to be up to the standards.

Executive engineer Sumit Malik, assistant municipal engineer Dilip Yadav, Manoj Ahlawat, Rajesh Chandel, junior engineer Navdeep and Rohit Saini were among the officials not present during the inspection.

