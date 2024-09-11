MBBS admissions: After Punjab HC’s order, BFUHS releases fresh NRI quota merit list

After the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the state government’s notification amending conditions to allow the nearest relatives of an NRI to be considered under the quota for admissions to MBBS courses, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released a fresh merit list dropping more than 45% candidates. Names of 54 candidates, sponsored by NRIs, have been withdrawn by the BFUHS after the high court order. (HT File)

As per the fresh merit list released by BFUHS, a total of 66 candidates have been allotted seats under the NRI quota for admission to MBBS courses. Among them, 32 are the children of NRI, who hail from Punjab, while 34 are NRIs or children of NRIs, who originally hail from an Indian state other than Punjab.

The medical and dental colleges in Punjab offer around 185 NRI quota seats in MBBS and 196 seats in BDS, respectively. During the first round of counselling, the BFUHS allotted NRI quota MBBS seats to 120 candidates, following the amended provisions. As many as 66 were allotted to NRIs, and 54 were allotted to the kins of NRIs under the quota.

Now, the names of 54 candidates, sponsored by NRIs, have been withdrawn by the BFUHS after the high court order.

In an attempt to increase the admissions under the NRI quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses, the Punjab government had modified provisions to widen the definition of an NRI candidate allowing their nearest relatives to be considered under the quota. “Actual NRIs or their children who originally belong to the state of Punjab and actual NRIs or their children who originally belonged to an Indian state or union territories other than Punjab are eligible for NRI quota seats. If in case the seats of NRIs are left vacant after considering the above preferences then the candidates who are the ward or nearest relation of NRI shall also be considered under NRI quota seats,” reads now quashed notification.

The fee for an MBBS seat is $1,10,000 ( ₹92.3 lakh) at government and private medical colleges, while a BDS seat costs $ 44,000 ( ₹37 lakh). In Punjab, 15% of the total seats are earmarked for NRI candidates in private and government institutes. However, a large chunk of these seats remains vacant every year in the absence of eligible candidates. The vacant seats under the NRI quota are converted into general quota seats after two rounds of counselling.

While quashing state government notification, the HC observed “By broadening the definition to include distant relatives such as uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins, the core objective of NRI quota is undermined. This widening opens the door for potential misuse, allowing individuals who do not fall within the original intent of the policy to take advantage of these seats, potentially bypassing more deserving candidates.”