Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MBBS admissions at GMCH-32: HC notice to Chandigarh admn on plea of defence personnel’s ward

MBBS admissions at GMCH-32: HC notice to Chandigarh admn on plea of defence personnel’s ward

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 02:05 AM IST
The HC bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri acted on the plea from one Ananya Goswami, daughter of a serving Colonel
Goswami submitted that she had been preparing for MBBS admission since 2018 and applied for NEET 2022, whose last cut-off date was May 7, 2022. However, the rules of game changed in July 2022 much after the cut-off date. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the UT administration on a plea challenging change in criteria for MBBS admissions at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH- 32), Chandigarh.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri acted on the plea from one Ananya Goswami, daughter of a serving Colonel. The response has been sought by August 23.

In her plea, Goswami submitted that since 1992, the UT administration had been following Union government’s directives and granting waiver of domiciliary conditions to wards of defence personnel, thus not mandating them to pass Class 12 from Chandigarh schools and treating them as UT pool candidates. UT pool candidates get 85% seats in the college.

However, acting in a “grossly discriminatory manner”, much after the issuance of NEET notification on April 6, 2022, the administration introduced a new policy on July 15, restricting the defence personnel benefits only to those who had permanent residences in Chandigarh at the time of entry into service.

RELATED STORIES

This condition had made the concession to wards of defence personnel as purposeless and nugatory because a defence personnel belonged to whole of the country and they ought to be given the option of choosing at least one state quota as per their choice, the plea said.

Goswami submitted that she had been preparing for MBBS admission since 2018 and applied for NEET 2022, whose last cut-off date was May 7, 2022. However, the rules of game changed in July 2022 much after the cut-off date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP