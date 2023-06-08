Panchkula MC to hold two-day camp for property tax data correction

After receiving complaints regarding errors in property tax data, the municipal corporation (MC) has announced to hold a two-day camp for data correction in different wards of the city on June 10 and 11.

The Panchkula MC commissioner said this is an opportunity for the property holders of urban and rural areas to rectify the errors in their property ID. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said the camp will be held at the community centres of Sectors 4 and 6, Mansa Devi Complex; Sector 9, Sector 12-A, Sector 15, Sector 17, Sector 19, Sector 20, Sector 21 Part 3, Sector 23, Sector 26, Gaon Chowki, Ramgarh village and Khatoli village near bus stand from 9 am to 5 pm. Residents can also visit the MC offices in Sectors 4 and 14 during the same timings.

Gupta said this was an opportunity for the property holders of urban and rural areas to rectify the errors in their property ID.

The commissioner urged the residents to bring related documents to get the errors rectified. Apart from this, he also said if anyone wished to deposit their property tax, they can do so at the corporation’s office in Sector 4 with their ID.

