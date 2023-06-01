Ludhiana MC razes eight illegally constructed shops in Ludhiana’s Sunet

Initiating action against those involved in illegal constructions, teams of Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished eight shops, which were being constructed illegally in Sunet area on Thursday.

The owner was constructing the shops without getting building plans approved from the civic body, said MC officials. (File Photo (Representational Image) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The building branch officials of MC said that the owner was constructing the shops without getting building plans approved from the civic body and was involved in construction of commercial structures in the residential area of Sunet.

Building inspector, Kamal said they received information about the illegal construction during routine inspections. A notice was also issued in the past, but the owner continued the construction, following which the structures were demolished at foundation level, he added. MC assistant town planner, Pardeep Sehgal said the civic body also sealed an illegal commercial building at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON