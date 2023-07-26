MC razes 8 illegal structures in city

The municipal corporation (MC) demolished eight illegal under-construction structures in different areas of the city, on Wednesday, including an under-construction colony on Barewal road.

The demolition drives were organised in the areas under Zone A and D of MC. These illegal constructions include five shops near Karabara chowk and two commercial halls near Karabara chowk and Circular road. Action was taken against these illegal buildings as the owners were taking up construction works without getting the building plan approved from MC.

The officials further stated that during the drive an illegally under-construction colony on Barewal road and it’s the illegal sewer connection were razed. The colony was being constructed on agricultural land.

The civic body teams also took action against an encroachment done by a building owner on a road portion in the south city area. Pavement constructed on the road portion was demolished.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the concerned officials have been directed to take stern action against illegal constructions.

