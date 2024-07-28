 MC holds awareness camp for prevention of dengue - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MC holds awareness camp for prevention of dengue

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana organised an awareness camp for prevention of dengue and to promote cleanliness in Manjeet Nagar here on Sunday.

Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana organised an awareness camp for prevention of dengue and to promote cleanliness in Manjeet Nagar here on Sunday.

Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana organised an awareness camp for prevention of dengue and to promote cleanliness in Manjeet Nagar here on Sunday. (HT File)
Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana organised an awareness camp for prevention of dengue and to promote cleanliness in Manjeet Nagar here on Sunday. (HT File)

During the camp, the locals were urged to keep their houses and surroundings clean. Further they were also urged to ensure segregation of wet and dry waste in their respective households.

The residents were also asked to ensure regular cleaning of coolers, flowerpots etc. to avoid water stagnation as stagnant water becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes. The residents were asked to reach out to the civic body officials if they witness any issues regarding cleanliness, water contamination etc.

The residents were urged to shun the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items.

The civic body officials stated that the awareness camps are being organised on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and more such camps would be organised in the coming days. The officials appealed to the residents to support the civic body in solid waste management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / MC holds awareness camp for prevention of dengue
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On