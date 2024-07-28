MC holds awareness camp for prevention of dengue

Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana organised an awareness camp for prevention of dengue and to promote cleanliness in Manjeet Nagar here on Sunday. Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana organised an awareness camp for prevention of dengue and to promote cleanliness in Manjeet Nagar here on Sunday. (HT File)

During the camp, the locals were urged to keep their houses and surroundings clean. Further they were also urged to ensure segregation of wet and dry waste in their respective households.

The residents were also asked to ensure regular cleaning of coolers, flowerpots etc. to avoid water stagnation as stagnant water becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes. The residents were asked to reach out to the civic body officials if they witness any issues regarding cleanliness, water contamination etc.

The residents were urged to shun the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items.

The civic body officials stated that the awareness camps are being organised on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and more such camps would be organised in the coming days. The officials appealed to the residents to support the civic body in solid waste management.