MC, MLA Mundian assure bizmen of development of Ludhiana industrial area

City’s municipal corporation (MC) and Sahnewal member of legislative assembly Hardeep Singh Mundian held a meeting on Friday at Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) complex, Focal Point, regarding the improvement measures for the industrial area. The discussion was held with the representatives of the factories regarding long-standing issues of robberies, damaged roads and encroachment. (HT File Photo/ for reference)

MLA Mundian, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jasbinder Singh Khaira and Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) officials participated in the meeting.

Apart from the ongoing projects to reconstruct the roads in Focal Point areas, discussions were also held regarding the development of green belts, removal of encroachments by the slum dwellers, street lights, solid waste management and increasing police patrolling. Rishi directed the concerned staff to commence a survey in the area.

Mundian also urged the industrialists to stop encroaching upon the areas outside their respective industrial units and develop those areas under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.