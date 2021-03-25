MC polls: BJP, Cong face rebellion in Palampur, Dharamshala

The BJP and Congress are caught on a sticky wicket in Palampur and Dharamshala ahead of the municipal corporation elections after some of their leaders, who were denied a ticket, decided to contest independently.

In Palampur, Sanjeev Soni, a former BJP block party president, filed nomination papers as an Independent. The disgruntled leader said he started his political career with the BJP in 1990 and had also been the pradhan of a local panchayat but he had been overlooked. “My wife has also served as the village pradhan. However, the party gave the ticket to someone else. This is a ploy to ruin my career!” he alleged.

Soni said he had urged the party to reconsider its decision but did not get any response. “Thus, I have decided to contest as an Independent. If the party continues to ignore its dedicated workers, how will it win the civic body polls,” he said.

In Dharamshala too, a party leader and outgoing BJP councillor has filed nomination papers as an Independent. The BJP had replaced the sitting councillor from Sidhpur ward Sarv Chand with a fresh face. Chand termed the decision ‘an injustice’ and cited the work he had done for the party.

Industries minister Bikram Thakur, who is BJP in-charge of elections in the Palampur municipal corporation, said there was no revolt in the party. “Its an internal matter and will be resolved through dialogue,” he said.

Dharamshala convener Chander Bhushan Nag said if anybody contests the election against the authorised candidate, it will be viewed as indiscipline.

Meanwhile, the Congress is also facing a rebellion in the McLeodganj ward where the outgoing councillor Maya Devi is contesting as an Independent after being denied a ticket.

Former Dharamshala MLA and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma said everyone had the right to raise their voice. “If anyone is dissatisfied, the issue will be resolved through dialogue. The situation will be clear after the withdrawal of nominations,” he said.

319 candidates in fray for 64 wards

Shimla As many as 319 candidates are in the fray for 64 wards of four municipal corporations that will go to polls on April 7. The nominations will be scrutinised on Thursday. Nominees can be withdrawn from the polls till April 27.

There are 17 wards each in Dharamshala and Solan MC and 15 each in Mandi and Palampur MC. As per the state election commission, 96 nominations have been filed in the Mandi municipal corporation, followed by 89 in Palampur,. Eighty-six candidates are in the fray in Palampur and 48 in Solan.

State electoral officer Sanjeev Mahajan said elections for six newly formed Nagar Panchayats, including Kandaghat, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Ani, Nirmand and Amb, will also be held on April 7, in which 142 candidates have filed nomination papers.