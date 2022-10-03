MC, PRI representatives to invite public for PM Modi’s Bilaspur rally: Avinash Rai Khanna

: BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said the general public and party workers are excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bilaspur.

He appealed to the representatives of the BJP in all municipal corporations, municipal councils and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to contact the general public from door to door and invite them to visit Modi’s rally. In this connection, he also had “Chai Pe Charcha” with nine elected representatives of the municipal corporation, Hamirpur.

Khanna said that the Prime Minister considers Himachal his second home and has a special attachment to this state. This is evident from the various schemes and projects that he has given to Himachal. He said that the BJP is working to mobilise the people from all 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. And every effort is being made to make the Prime Minister’s rally a grand success in Bilaspur. He expressed confidence that the rally in Bilaspur would be historical.

Khanna said that the rally would pave the way for ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal. “The BJP will definitely win in the upcoming elections of Himachal Pradesh. For this, BJP workers are engaged in their work at every level, and with the blessings of the Prime Minister and the morale of the workers, the party will change the history of Himachal and form the government with a full majority in Himachal,” he added.

