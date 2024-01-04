MC to construct welcome gate on old Panchkula road

As part of the beautification plan, the Municipal Corporation (MC,) Panchkula, has decided to construct a welcome gate on the old Panchkula road. This decision was taken during the Finance and Contract Committee meeting. As part of the beautification plan, the Municipal Corporation (MC,) Panchkula, has decided to construct a welcome gate on the old Panchkula road. This decision was taken during the Finance and Contract Committee meeting. (HT File)

For the construction of the gate, the committee has approved ₹69.32 lakh, and the welcome gate would be built near Suraj Cinema on the old Panchkula road from the Kalka-Shimla highway. The finance and contract committee also approved the appointment of an agency to maintain the old-age home at Sector 27 that is scheduled to be dedicated to the public on January 5.

Apart from this, the committee has approved the construction of five community centres in villages, ₹1.98 crore was approved for the construction of a community centre at Chandi Kotla village, ₹1.98 crore for the construction of a community centre building at Khangesra village, ₹1.98 crore for the construction of a community centre at Toka village, ₹1.98 crore for the construction of a community centre at Sukhdarshan village, and another community centre at Naggal village at the cost of ₹1.17 crore.

The committee also approved the construction of a badminton-multipurpose hall at a cost of ₹1.99 crore at the community centre in Sector 21, ₹1.79 crore for the construction of a badminton-multipurpose hall at the community centre, Sector 25, ₹1.79 crore for the construction of a badminton-multipurpose hall at the community centre, Sector 26.