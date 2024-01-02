MC yet to decide on ban on six ‘ferocious’ dog breeds

It has been over two months since Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) proposed to ban six ‘ferocious’ dog breeds --American BullDog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler, in the city, but the decision is yet to be made. The MC asked the residents’ welfare associations to designate a place in their locality for feeding community dogs in the vicinity. (Reuters)

In the October 17 General House meeting of the civic body, a draft of “The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh pet dogs and community dogs byelaws 2023” was tabled with amendment of the existing dog bylaws, which includes the proposed ban on the said breeds.

As per the proposal, the owners will face action for violation of dog bylaws and the pet will also be seized with immediate effect, if found possessing the banned breeds. The ban will not be applicable on dogs registered with the MC before the commencement of these bylaws. Such dogs will, however, be required to be muzzled and leashed at all times during walks, to avoid any untoward accident. The owners are also advised to get such dogs trained through MC-registered trainers.

The MC had also proposed to make amendments in other clauses to avoid conflicts between dog owners/lovers and others. In the new clause, volunteers/NGOs/dog lovers, groomers, pet breeders, shopkeepers, dog trainers, and owners of dog hostels and creches are also mandated to get themselves registered with the MC. Apart from that, for pet dog registration, it will be compulsory to get a pet vaccination certificate from a government or private veterinary doctor.

The MC asked the residents’ welfare associations to designate a place in their locality for feeding community dogs in the vicinity. The MC also strictly held that canine owners shall not allow their pets to defecate in public places.

But, while deferring the proposal for next meetings, the city councillors suggested some amendments to be incorporated in the new bylaws. However, since then, the proposal was not tabled in the House meeting of November. Also, no House meeting was held in December.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The suggestions have been incorporated in the new draft of The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh pet dogs and community dogs by-laws 2023”.

“The draft is being legally vetted. Once complete, it will be tabled in the House meeting for approval. There are possibilities of including it in the agenda of the January House meeting,” she added.