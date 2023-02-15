MDU girl students protest at Khattar’s event, seek Sandeep Singh’s ouster

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar faced protests from girl students during his visit to the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here on Wednesday, seeking the arrest of tainted minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing molestation charges by a woman athletics coach, and demanded the government to sack him from the state cabinet.

The chief minister was visiting the university on the occasion of Arya Samaj founder Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birth anniversary.

After inaugurating the Vivekananda library extension building and laying the foundation stone of Dayanand centre for vedic and yogic studies and university institute of public health sciences at the varsity, the chief minister went to the Tagore auditorium to deliver his speech.

The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), led by its leader Deepak Dhankar raised slogans against Khattar when he started his speech and accused him of shielding minister Sandeep Singh. Over two dozen girl students protested by standing on their seats and raised slogans against the chief minister. They demanded the Khattar to sack the minister from the cabinet and sought his arrest.

Sandeep Singh, a first-time MLA from Pehowa, was booked on December 31 under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following allegations of sexual misconduct by a junior woman athletics coach.

The chief minister asked the girls to sit down and directed the cops to take the girls away from the auditorium. The security staff pushed the protesters, including a male student, out of the hall.

The police detained Dhankar and the girl protesters and they were taken away in a bus from the auditorium.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said Dhankar and a girl student (whose name has not been disclosed by police) have been arrested for disrupting the CM’s speech. Rest of the girl protesters were released.

They were booked under sections 114, 153, 34 of the IPC. They were later released on bail.

The chief minister termed the incident as a political move.

Dayanand main architect of 1857 revolution: Khattar

Addressing the gathering, Khattar said that Maharshi Dayanand was the main architect of the revolution of 1857 and influenced by his nationalist ideology, many patriots fought for the independence of the country.

“Following his guidance, the state government is also working on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas so that every needy person can progress,” he said.

Khattar said that the state government is continuously working to promote women’s education and empowerment.

“After the formation of the present government, 72 colleges have been set up in the state; out of which 31 are women colleges. Women have been given 50 percent representation in panchayati raj institutions,” he said.

Khattar said that the number of women police personnel in Haryana Police is being increased. Earlier, the number of women police personnel used to be only 6 percent, which has been increased to 9 percent and now it will be increased to 15 percent.

Khattar said that by the year 2025, the National Education Policy will also be fully implemented in Haryana. The chief minister also released the ‘Yuva Bharat-Yuva Bodh Pustika’ during the programme.

Before reaching the university, CM Khattar inspected a sugar mill and interacted with farmers at Rohtak. He met Vipin Sharma, a Kakrana resident who was recently inducted into the Haryana Civil Service, and his family at the irrigation department’s rest house.

He administered a seven-pronged pledge on the occasion, and gave a clarion call to youth to follow the ideals of Swami Dayanand.

Presiding over the Maharshi Dayanand Jayanti samaroh, Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat gave a detailed account of Swami Dayanand’s life and his yeoman contribution to the society and the nation. He lauded the initiative of MDU to propagate the teachings of Swami Dayanand in Society.

MDU vice -chancellor Prof. Rajbir Singh said the varsity organises several activities, seminars, workshops and events to popularise the vision and mission of Swami Dayanand in the next two years.

JJP’s student wing submits documents against MDU VC

Jannayak Janata party’s (JJP) student wing INSO’s national president Pradeep Deswal met the chief minister and submitted documents, challenging the educational credentials of MDU vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh, whose tenure will expire on February 20.

Women activists,sarpanches, farm leaders detained

All India Democratic women’s association activists, farm leaders and other protesters also protested outside the varsity’s gate number 2 and demanded the government to sack Sandeep Singh from the cabinet.

Women activist Jagmati Sangwan accused the chief minister of shielding Sandeep Singh. The detained protesters were let-off in the evening.

Sangwan said they will continue to hold protests until Sandeep Singh is removed from the cabinet. The sarpanches, who are at loggerheads with the government over the issue of e-tendering, also protested outside the varsity’s gate no 2 and they were also detained. Later, they were released by the police.

