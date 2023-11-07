MDU teacher alleges harassment by student leader in letter to Haryana governor

An assistant professor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has written to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking action against a student leader, whom she accused of threatening, blackmailing, abusing and harassing at her workplace.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her letter dated November 5 to the governor and varsity’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Rajbir Singh, the woman assistant professor said a student’s name was struck off in the first week of October due to zero attendance in the class.

“That student leader, who is in his first year of a master’s degree programme, visited the department and hurled abuses at me in front of my research scholar and other staff on October 13. Two days later, he came with five other students some of whom are facing serious charges, and termed my degrees fraudulent in front of the entire staff,” she added.

She further said she got her appointment from the university in compliance with Punjab and Haryana high court orders after five years of litigation, and the varsity has verified all documents before giving an appointment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The student leader had started a mud-slinging campaign against me on social media and on November 4 he used derogatory words against me in a live streaming on Facebook. He termed my degree fake and claimed that it was brought after paying money. He colluded with the husband of a woman, whose appointment was challenged by me and later, I got an appointment. The student leader is hurling abuses at me, blackmailing and threatening,” she said in the letter.

When contacted, the student leader termed the assistant professor’s allegation false and baseless.

“The woman assistant professor has written a complaint against me with malafide intention as I had filed a complaint against her to the governor, chief minister, higher education council and vigilance officer as she had pursued two degrees at the same time. I had given my representation before the university, V-C, and registrar pertaining to woman assistant professor’s academic details,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about his name was struck off due to zero attendance, the student leader said the head of the department has a right to struck-off name and other teachers can send the attendance to HoD.

V-C Rajbir Singh could not be contacted for comment.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!