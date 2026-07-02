MEA, SGPC condemn demolition of historic gurdwara in Pakistan, restoration ordered

The Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported demolition of the historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district, as Pakistan’s Punjab government ordered the shrine’s restoration and an inquiry into the incident. The historic gurdwara in Farooqabad, about 70 km from Lahore, was allegedly demolished by a local businessman without obtaining the required no-objection certificate, sparking protests from the minority Sikh community. (X)

The historic gurdwara in Farooqabad, about 70 km from Lahore, was allegedly demolished by a local businessman without obtaining the required no-objection certificate, sparking protests from the minority Sikh community.

Pakistan Punjab’s minister for minority affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the gurdwara on Wednesday and announced its immediate restoration while ordering an inquiry into the ownership and status of the land. He said restoration work would begin immediately and reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to preserving historic religious heritage and protecting places of worship belonging to minority communities.

The MEA termed the demolition “a highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism” against a revered Sikh shrine and called upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami described Gurdwara Singh Sabha as a historic shrine dating back to the Singh Sabha movement. He said Pakistan was home to numerous historic gurdwaras and Sikh heritage sites whose protection and preservation was the responsibility of the Pakistani government.

He urged the Government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to conduct a fair and impartial investigation, take strict legal action against those responsible, and ensure the restoration and preservation of the gurdwara while maintaining its historic character.