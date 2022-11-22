Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Measles rubella: Ludhiana health dept to carry out survey to trace unvaccinated kids

Measles rubella: Ludhiana health dept to carry out survey to trace unvaccinated kids

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:30 AM IST

In a bid to ramp up measles rubella inoculation in the district, the health department will conduct a survey to trace unvaccinated children under the age of five; the unvaccinated children will be inoculated within the month

The district task force, comprising the civil surgeon, senior medical officers and other nodal officers, was directed to prepare a road map for the survey (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a bid to ramp up measles rubella inoculation in the district, the health department will conduct a survey to trace unvaccinated children under the age of five. The unvaccinated children will be inoculated within the month.

The district task force, comprising the civil surgeon, senior medical officers and other nodal officers, was directed to prepare a road map for the survey on Monday.

Asserting that the Punjab government was committed to eliminate rubella by 2023, additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba directed the task force to identify zones lagging in measles rubella inoculation.

He directed the officials to encourage preschools to check the vaccination history of applicants. “The immunisation programme is crucial for reducing infant mortality as measles is one of the leading killing diseases among children. Congenital rubella syndrome also causes irreversible birth defects.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP