Meat shop owners decry high rates, mishandling at Ludhiana MC’s slaughter house

At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) is pushing the meat/chicken shop owners to use modern slaughter house facility rather than slaughtering the meat illegally in open at the respective shops/kiosks, shop owners are raised hue and cry over alleged mismanagement and high rates at the modern slaughter house at the Haibowal dairy complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday too, a large number of meat shop owners gathered at the slaughter house and accused the authorities and contractor of mismanagement which led to the death of poultry,

They alleged that the contractor does not have qualified staff to slaughter the meat in a proper manner, which results in wastage.

Further they lamented the high rates of slaughtering the animals, with a meat shop owner, Inderdeep Singh, saying the contractor is charging ₹10 to slaughter a bird and ₹150 for goat, adding that im other districts, birds are slaughtered for ₹2 and goats for ₹10.

“The MC needs to revise the rates as cut-throat competition prevails in the market and the shopkeepers will not be able to survive,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alleging mismanagement, shop owners said birds are not slaughtered till noon even when they reach the facility at 8 am. “The facility is also not even being operated at its full capacity,” another meat shop owner, Anwar Hussain, said.

The shopkeepers demanded that MC make proper arrangements at the slaughterhouse and also allow slaughtering by shop owners who have proper facilities.

Meanwhile, member of state monitoring and implementation committee of local bodies department and former MC senior veterinary officer Harbans Dhalla said the slaughter house has been established to stop unhygienic slaughtering of and provides hygienic meat. “There are some issues highlighted by the meat shop owners and those are being resolved by the MC. The rates have been finalised by senior authorities.” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC doubles down on waste segregation

Ludhiana In a bid to ensure segregation of waste generated in houses and to stop illegal slaughtering in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the health branch officials to regularly issue challans against the violators.

The directions were issued during a meeting held in MC’s Zone A office on Wednesday wherein the staff was also directed to spread awareness among the residents about the ill-effects of illegal slaughtering and not dumping the dry and wet waste in segregated manner.

Aggarwal said chief sanitary inspector and sanitary inspectors concerned will be held responsible,if garbage is not dumped in a segregated manner.

The MC will also be spreading awareness among the residents regarding segregation of waste, ban on single use plastic under a seven-day programme, wherein they will organise meetings with residents, religious organisations, market association to encourage waste segregation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}