Media a powerful force for social change: HP governor

Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta said that the media is not merely a platform for news and entertainment but a powerful force capable of guiding society, spreading awareness and inspiring positive transformation. Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta said that the media is not merely a platform for news and entertainment but a powerful force capable of guiding society, spreading awareness and inspiring positive transformation. (ANI File)

The governor was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the Big Impact Awards, 2026, organised by BIG FM in Shimla late evening on Saturday. On the occasion, he honoured individuals from various fields for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Gupta appreciated the initiative for recognising individuals and institutions that have made remarkable contributions towards social development, innovation and public welfare. He said that such platforms inspire society by honouring people who move beyond conventional boundaries and work with dedication and commitment for meaningful change.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is steadily moving towards the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”. He said that the media, industries, educational institutions, social organisations and youth all have a vital role to play in this journey of nation-building.

Referring to the growing influence of radio as a medium of communication, the governor said that the Prime Minister has re-established the importance of radio through programmes like ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which has connected directly with people across the country and strengthened public participation in national initiatives.

Highlighting the role of media in nation-building, Gupta said, “Media has the power to create awareness, encourage positive thinking and transform social campaigns into mass movements. Radio, in particular, connects directly with the hearts of people and reaches every section of society with ease.”