Medical student’s bike, mobile phone snatched in Ludhiana

Four miscreants robbed a medical student of his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone in the posh Lodhi Club Road locality late on Sunday night.

The victim, Chetan Rathi of Barewal Road, had borrowed the motorcycle from his friend to go out for dinner. He stated two men told him to stop on Ferozepur Road and said that their motorcycle has developed a technical snag. They asked Chetan for his help to drag the bike to a mechanic at Lodhi Club road and he agreed to help them.

After they reached Lodhi Club Road, the two men along with two of their aides who were already present there snatched his mobile phone, ₹800 and the bike and fled. After that, Chetan borrowed a mobile phone from a pedestrian and informed the police.

ASI Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that there is no CCTV camera at the spot and they are scanning CCTVs installed in nearby places to trace the accused.

A case under sections 379-B (2) (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) of IPC has been lodged against four unidentified accused.

Joginder Nagar man nabbed after driver robbed of auto

A day after two miscreants robbed a pickup auto near Cheema Chowk, one of the accused was arrested on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Bhuvnesh Kashyap of Joginder Nagar, while his aide is on the run.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Prabhjot Bassi of Suraj Nagar, Shimlapuri. Bassi stated that he had parked his pickup auto outside the office of an e-commerce site, when the accused overpowered him and decamped with his vehicle.

Head constable Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they swung into action immediately and arrested the accused. A hunt is on for his aide, he added.

A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.