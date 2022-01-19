Meet Chandigarh’s zero-waste warriors

Even as City Beautiful slipped to an ignominious 66th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2021, thanks to poor waste management practices of the municipal corporation (MC) and lack of citizens’ participation, some of its residents have taken it upon themselves to set things right.

From composting at home to recycling waste, these zero-waste warriors are showing the way towards regaining Chandigarh’s lost glory as the cleanest city in the country.

Recently, the municipal corporation (MC) had also acknowledged their contribution and honoured them with Swachhta awards. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We want city residents to become Swachhta partners with the MC, like these individuals and institutions, by taking the lead in solid waste management and also spreading awareness among their neighbours and general public about Swachhta.”

Supriya Goyal showing her eco-bricks, at her residence in Sector 28, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Supriya Goyal

A social worker, Supriya Goyal, who resides in Sector 28, has taken up the initiative of converting single-use plastic into ‘eco-bricks’. Instead of throwing away single-use plastic items such as biscuit packets, chips packets, toffee rappers, she stuffs it into plastic bottles and donates it to an environment NGO, which further sends it for use in construction of roads and buildings.

“I started creating eco-bricks after reading about the damage plastic causes to the soil. Plastic, being non-bio degradable, releases harmful toxins into the environment. We should all pledge to make Earth plastic-free,” she says.

“I create eco-bricks with 1-2 litre bottles. So far, I have donated more than 50 eco-bricks to the NGO,” she says while adding that she has been encouraging her neighbours to follow suit.

Amit Garg, 37, a resident of Sector 40, Chandigarh, composts wet waste in his house and uses it for kitchen gardening. (HT Photo)

Amit Garg

An IT sector entrepreneur, Amit Garg, 37, a resident of Sector 40, started composting wet waste in his house around a year ago. His kitchen waste is helping him get fresh organic vegetables for his kitchen.

“Landfill and its hazardous environmental impact is the biggest issue today in Chandigarh. Also, buying compost from the market is expensive. So, creating one’s own compost at home with kitchen waste is a win-win situation.”

He first segregates all the wet waste and composts it using earthen pots. “I started with one pot, now there are 40 such earthen pots for composting. We use cocopeat to make manure, and it is totally odourless. We are giving out almost zero waste to the MC.”

He urges every resident to start composting at home. “It’s eco-friendly, and the least one can do for the environment. Some of my friends and relatives have also started composting at home.”

Naresh Kohli, a resident of Sector 29, and an employee of the Chandigarh administration, has taken inspiration from Nek Chand and created artefacts for his garden using old tyres, kids’ toys, cycle parts, spoons and broken crockery. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Naresh Kohli

Naresh Kohli, a resident of Sector 29, and an employee of the Chandigarh administration, has taken inspiration from Nek Chand and created artefacts for his garden using old tyres, kids’ toys, cycle parts, spoons and broken crockery.

He also converts kitchen and garden waste into manure.

Kohli also makes eco-bricks. “Around 350gm single-use plastic can be stuffed into a one-litre bottle. We use these as barricades and supporting material for our garden. If produced on large-scale, these can be used in road and pavement constructions,” he adds. He also supports the Chandigarh municipal corporation in creating awareness about waste segregation and home composting, in his ward.

Principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Seema Girdhar (second from right) and her team. (HT Photo)

Seema Girdhar

Principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Seema Girdhar has created a vertical and herbal garden. “We have taken several initiatives and practices, which are aimed at improving the environment and cleanliness in the city. All the waste generated in school is reprocessed on campus, and we don’t need to give any waste to the MC.”

GMSSS, Dhanas, is a double shift school where more than 3,500 students study. Most students come from migrant workers’ families and are first-generation learners. The school is teaching them how to be Swachhta warriors and bring change around them. Vertical and herbal gardens on school premises have been created with student participation and use of recycled materials and in-house compost.

Prachi Mann, a programming officer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, with her students. (HT Photo)

Prachi Mann

Prachi Mann, a programming officer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, was recognised by the MC for being an “inspiration and role model for students” in creating Swachhta awareness.

“We have been focusing on the recycling single-use plastic. Students are being trained to reuse single-use plastic, which otherwise end up polluting the environment. We are converting plastic into eco-bricks, which are donated to the MC,” she says.

In addition to involving students in creating awareness about Swachhta through street plays and awareness campaigns, Maan is also training students to convert waste materials into artefacts. “Our students participated in an MC-organised exhibition displaying waste-to-art products. We have also created a green wall in the school, which is entirely made of waste products,” said Mann.

