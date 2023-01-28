Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Meet Hayer conducts surprise check at Punjab Institute of Sports players’ mess

Meet Hayer conducts surprise check at Punjab Institute of Sports players’ mess

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who himself ate the food and inspected the food preparation materials at the Punjab Institute of Sports players’ mess, gave a warning to the food contractor and his staff. He said the food was not at all satisfactory and below the standard.

During a surprise checking at the mess of the sports wing of the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) in Mohali on Saturday, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer took a serious note of the food being served to the players.
During a surprise checking at the mess of the sports wing of the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) in Mohali on Saturday, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer took a serious note of the food being served to the players. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

During a surprise checking at the mess of the sports wing of the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) in Mohali on Saturday, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer took a serious note of the food being served to the players.

The minister, who himself ate the food and inspected the food preparation materials at the mess, gave a warning to the food contractor and his staff. He said the food was not at all satisfactory and below the standard.

He warned the mess workers present on the spot regarding the lack of nutritional food for the players.

He called the contractor over the phone and told him that such callosity would not be tolerated.

He said that the state government would not compromise with the health and diet of the players. He warned the contractor of cancellation of contract in case poor quality food would be served to the players.

On the instructions of the sports minister, the PIS issued a warning letter to the contractor.

He said that only quality edible products should be used and it should be ensured that nutritious food, which is mandatory for diet, is served to the players.

The minister also instructed the officials to conduct such checking across the state and take strict action in case of any shortcoming found in service of nutritious food.

He told the contractor to feed proper diet to the players as per the agreement.

Around 350 players of hockey, boxing, wrestling, judo, weightlifting, basketball and gymnastics are taking training at the PIS sports wing.

The minister was accompanied by director, sports, Amit Talwar.

Story Saved
