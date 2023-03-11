Mega enrolment drive: 10,000 students register for government schools in Ludhiana

In the mega enrolment drive conducted by the Punjab education department, the Ludhiana-1 block of the district bagged the first position in the state by enrolling as many as 1,405 students.

A student getting registered during enrolment drive in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

There are a total of 19 education blocks in Ludhiana district, and as many as 10,154 new students were enrolled in the government schools against the target of 11,111 students in the district.

A total of 4,056 students were admitted to pre-primary classes, including lower kindergarten and Upper Kindergarten, while 3,510 were admitted to classes 1 to 5. In the upper primary section classes from 6 to 8, a total of 195 students were admitted, 627 students were enrolled in class 9 to 10 and 1,766 new students registered for classes 11 and 12.

District education officer Baldev Singh (DEO, elementary education) said that a total of 440 students were enrolled in the Government Primary School Giaspura alone followed by GPS Dhandari Khurd which enrolled 198 new students.

He added that over 1,500 upper primary and primary schools of the district participated in the drive which continued from 8am to 8pm on Friday under the theme of ‘one teacher one enrollment’ and visited the industrial and slum areas. The state-level target of 100,000 enrolments was divided among the districts as per strength of teachers.

He said that a record number of students have been enrolled in the pre-primary classes at the primary schools. He said that the schools have been directed by the department to set up stalls outside the schools till March 31 to guide the parents about various benefits of government schools, including mid-day meals, and free books.