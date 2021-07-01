Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Mega vaccination drive in Ludhiana on July 3, 4

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:28 AM IST
A vaccination centre which has run out of doses in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With 60,000 doses of Covid vaccine arriving in Ludhiana on Friday, the administration will carry out a mega vaccination drive on Saturday and Sunday across the district.

Addressing residents in his weekly Facebook Live session on the official page of DPRO, Ludhiana, DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said that 60,000 doses of the life-saving jab would arrive in Ludhiana on July 2, which would be utilised in the two-day mega vaccination drive on July 3 and July 4.

He said that directions have been issued to all the officials to organise inoculation camps in almost every area of the district for maximum coverage of the beneficiaries.

He said that special camps would also be held for the international students where they can get the jab by showing visa, passport, college admission, and other requisite documents.

District logs just 17 Covid cases

The district recorded lowest cases of Covid in the last six months with 17 infections getting reported in the last 24 hours, while a woman from Mohie died during treatment.

The total number of cases in the district has now reached 86,964, out of which 2,086 patients have succumbed to the disease. While 84,552 patients have recovered, there were 326 active cases in the district on Wednesday.

One fresh case of black fungus reported

One fresh case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported in the district while no casualty took place in the last 24 hours, as per the district health department officials.

The number of confirmed cases in the district has reached 144, out of which 19 patients have succumbed to the disease till now. There were 35 active cases in the district on Wednesday.

