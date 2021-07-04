Mega vax drive: Record 82,677 Ludhiana residents jabbed in a day

A record 82,677 residents were inoculated across the district during a mega vaccination drive on Saturday.

With this, Ludhiana has become the first in the state to vaccinate as many people in a single day. The previous single-day vaccination record was 26,483 jabs on April 13.

As many as 81,567 jabs were administered at the 308 camps organised by the district health department, 711 were administered at private hospitals and 399 at camps organised by the industry. So far, 12,47,887 residents have been inoculated in Ludhiana. The milestone of administering 1 million doses had been achieved on June 19, five months after the drive was initiated.

At 35,605, the highest beneficiaries were in the 18-44 age group and received their first jab, while 10,231 people were administered the second dose. A total 30,779 beneficiaries received the Covishield vaccine, while 1,318 were given Covaxin.

In the 45-60 age bracket, 12163 residents received the first dose while 15,382 people were administered the second dose; while in the 60-plus group, 4,337 beneficiaries received the first shot and 4,542, the second shot. Two frontline workers received the first jab, while 468 got the second jab.

Hailing the efforts of healthcare workers and social, religious organisations in achieving the goal of securing the top position in the state during the mega vaccination drive, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ludhiana Varinder Sharma said that this rare feat would further motivate our teams to continue with the same zeal and passion.

He added that it is need of the hour to take up vaccination drives at war footing so that herd immunity can be built to combat the impending third wave.

No mega vaccination camp today

Having received around 83,000 doses of vaccines, the administration had planned to hold a two-day mega camp but as almost the whole stock was used up on Saturday, the camps scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled. Around 7,000 more doses were received on Saturday. “There are around 9,000 doses available in the district. Thus, routine camps will be organised on Sunday, and free Covishield vaccination camps for all eligible residents will be organised at 35 sites in the district,” an official said.