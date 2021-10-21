Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Meghalaya guv’s claim about me being Roshni Act beneficiary false: Mehbooba
chandigarh news

Meghalaya guv’s claim about me being Roshni Act beneficiary false: Mehbooba

Mehbooba shared a video in which Malik, who was the last governor of Jammu and Kashmir, is purportedly seen claiming that NC leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mufti have got plots of land under the Roshni scheme
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti says false and unsavoury utterances of Satya Pal Malik about her being a beneficiary of Roshni Act are highly mischievous. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 06:47 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Srinagar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik to withdraw his purported comments that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was a beneficiary of now-abandoned Roshni scheme, failing which legal action will be taken against him.

“False & unsavoury utterances of Satya Pal Malik about me being a beneficiary of Roshni Act is highly mischievous. My legal team is preparing to sue him. He has the option to withdraw his comments, failing which I will pursue legal recourse,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Mehbooba shared a video in which Malik, who was the last governor of Jammu and Kashmir state, is purportedly seen claiming that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti have got plots of land under the Roshni scheme.

The Roshni Act was brought in by the Farooq Abdullah government with the aim of granting proprietary rights to occupants of state land in lieu of charges. The money thus generated was to be used for setting up hydroelectric power plants in the erstwhile state.

RELATED STORIES

However, the scheme was disbanded after Jammu and Kashmir High Court declared it illegal and directed the CBI to investigate the beneficiaries of the scheme.

It has emerged that proprietary rights to bulk of the state land (nearly 28,500 hectares) was given in the Jammu division, while proprietary rights were transferred to the occupants in Kashmir only on six per cent (1,700 hectares) of the land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 of family arrested for smuggling drugs in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir: Work on Tawi barrage to be completed in 10 months

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist nabbed with grenade in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy exchanges continue in Poonch on Day 10
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP