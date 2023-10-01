Mehbooba attacks BJP for not allowing Parra to accompany his ailing father to Mumbai

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has attacked the Bharatiya Janata party for not allowing youth leader Waheed Parra to accompany his ailing father to Mumbai. His father is suffering from stage IV cancer.

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, NIA special judge Sandeep Gandotra rejected Parra’s request for travel to Delhi and Mumbai for an year, stating that it could hinder a trail against the leader. The court added that the PDP leader might try to flee the country.

Parra said that he wanted to take his father Ghulam Ahmad, 62, who is suffering from lung cancer, to Delhi and Tata institute in Mumbai for treatment.

“My bail conditions mention that I inform NIA court, Srinagar, before moving outside the UT. Unfortunately, the permission was denied,” he said, adding that they (government) denied me oath under Indian constitution after winning DDC.

He added that he was then denied permission to attend a fellowship in Yale and his passport was seized.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am not anti-constitution and did not anything to disturb the peace. There is no reason that I be denied the livery to travel before being proven guilty,” he said.

Mufti termed the denial of permission as inhumane. “After spending two years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit Waheed Para is denied permission to accompany his ailing father suffering from stage IV lung cancer to Mumbai. How inhuman can the authorities be? Everyday serial murderers & rapists are set free on parole because they are electorate cash cows for BJP. Its cruel to deprive a son of his right & responsibility to offer comfort to his father when it’s needed the most,” Mufti wrote on micro-blogging platform X, formerly twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said the denial of permission to PDP leader was unfortunate.

Earlier this month, Regional Passport Office in Srinagar passed the order for impounding the passport Parra. The 34-year-old leader was scheduled to travel to United States in September for a peace fellowship at the Yale University.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!