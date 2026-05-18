Mehbooba Mufti backs RSS leader’s call for talks with Pakistan

People’s Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday endorsed senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent remark that people-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue. “The solution to Kashmir lies in dialogue and within the framework of the Constitution. Whatever we have to achieve needs to be done from Delhi and here (Jammu and Kashmir). We believe in engagement and talks. We seek peace with dignity,” Mehbooba said at a party workers’ convention here.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti speaks during the party's District Workers Convention, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

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The former J-K chief minister welcomed Hosabale’s statement on the need for dialogue and people-to-people contact with Pakistan, which was endorsed by former army chief MM Naravane.

After addressing a major rally of its party workers in Srinagar’s Sheri Kashmir Park, Mufti said the first steps should be taken in J&K with the release of prisoners against whom charges could not be proved, before the upcoming Eid.

“What Hosabale has said now is what (PDP founder) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed advocated till his last breath. A senior RSS leader gave a statement that there should be dialogue with Pakistan. In that context, I said that talks are good and certainly there should be dialogue with Pakistan; open roads and people-to-people exchange, but it should start with Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PDP chief added that the Prime Minister should first start a dialogue with Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PDP chief added that the Prime Minister should first start a dialogue with Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “After 2019, you were too harsh. People here are scared. But when fear escalates, it transforms into anger and hatred...Before Eid, start with the release of those prisoners of J&K, lodged inside and outside the UT, against whom so far cases have not been proved. These are the children of the poor. They are the children of Srinagar city who have spent 9-10 years in jails,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After 2019, you were too harsh. People here are scared. But when fear escalates, it transforms into anger and hatred...Before Eid, start with the release of those prisoners of J&K, lodged inside and outside the UT, against whom so far cases have not been proved. These are the children of the poor. They are the children of Srinagar city who have spent 9-10 years in jails,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said that the Muzaffarabad and Rawlakot trade should be restarted. “New roads should be opened. The army in civilian areas should be sent back to barracks. Return two of our power projects which are with NHPC. Start dialogue not only with Pakistan but with people of J&K,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that the Muzaffarabad and Rawlakot trade should be restarted. “New roads should be opened. The army in civilian areas should be sent back to barracks. Return two of our power projects which are with NHPC. Start dialogue not only with Pakistan but with people of J&K,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are saying that open our roads with other Kashmir, Pakistan, China and Central Asia, so that people of J&K can breathe freely. Stop these UAPA, PSA and AFSPA. If you say that the situation has improved, then heal the wounds of people of J&K. And Modi ji can do it because he power of people behind him,’ she said.

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