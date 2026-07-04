Mehbooba Mufti, Imran Ansari join other Indian delegates for Iran supreme leader’s funeral ceremony in Tehran

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference (PC) leader Imran Raza Ansari were part of the Indian delegation that paid respects to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

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The PDP stated that Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Indian delegates, paid homage to Iran’s Supreme Leader in Tehran. Mufti along with some other leaders of Kashmir and Ladakh were invited by Iran’s international relations department for the funeral ceremony of the slain leader

“The delegation offered Salat al-Janazah (funeral prayer) and made dua for the deceased,” a party spokesperson said.

Mehbooba Mufti took to X to express her condolences. “An honour for me to be here in Tehran to express my deepest condolences and solidarity on the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei- a revered leader who dared to stand against the tide and fought for the oppressed,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Mufti was seen among a number of religious and political leaders, including Congress leader Salman Khurshid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mufti was seen among a number of religious and political leaders, including Congress leader Salman Khurshid. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israel attack on February 28.

“Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, general secretary of JKPC and head of the All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association (AJKSA), joined mourners in paying his final respects at the coffin of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei Sahib during a solemn ceremony marked by profound grief,” a party spokesperson said.

Shia religious leader Aga Syed Hassan was not allowed to travel due to his association with Hurriyat while Aga Masroor could not travel as he has been denied a passport for the past many years.

From the ruling National Conference party, Shia leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah was also invited but he skipped the ceremony. The party president, Farooq Abdullah, was not invited to the ceremony by the Iranian embassy.

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