Mehbooba to move to relative’s house on outskirts of Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was asked to vacate official residence, Fairview, by November 15, will move to the city’s outskirts.

A PDP leader close to Mehbooba Mufti, on condition of anonymity said, “Mehbooba Mufti will vacate the official house within seven to 10 days. She has decided to shift to a relative’s house on the outskirts of city at Harwan. Many people offered the former CM accommodation, but she declined.”

On Thursday night, PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari had alleged that Mufti had been offered a dilapidated place in Tulsi Bagh, which she found unsuitable.

Mohit Bham , a PDP leader, blamed the media campaign for the eviction notice. “It is a symbolic message to Kashmiris to infuse a sense of defeat by throwing the only former female head of the state on the roads. Every one knows that Mehbooba Mufti dies not have a house to live in, which is why the government is weaponising these security accommodations,” Bhan said.

