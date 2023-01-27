Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held: Punjab Police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab police here, a top official said on Friday.

A 30 calibre China-made pistol and six cartridges have been recovered from the arrested member. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Rajveer was facing charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the official said.

“In a major breakthrough, #AGTF team arrested Rajveer @ Ravi Rajgarh, operative of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Gangster Rajgarh had a criminal history with 10 FIRs registered related to Extortion, Murder & 307 IPC, Arms Act in Punjab,” said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.

A 30 calibre China-made pistol and six cartridges have been recovered from him, he further said.

