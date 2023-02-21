Member of Puneet Bains’ gang held with pistol in Ludhiana

Police commissionerate’s crime investigation agency (CIA staff 2) on Sunday arrested an alleged member of notorious gangster Puneet Bains’ group after recovering an illegal weapon from his possession.

The accused, who has been identified as Rohit Tank of Dr Ambedkar Nagar near Cheema chowk, is already facing trial in multiple cases and was lodged in jail up until a month ago. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol, one bullet and a magazine from his possession.

Sharing details about the arrest, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said a team led by inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2 arrested the accused from the RK road following a tip-off.

Upon being frisked, police recovered an illegal weapon from his possession. A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station.

Accused bought pistol for ₹25K

Detailing the questioning process, inspector Beant Juneja said the accused told police that he brought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh for ₹25,000.

The inspector said the accused has a rivalry with members of Shubham Mota gang and was planning to target them.

He added that the accused is already facing trial in three cases, including one for attempted murder and assault. He had been arrested by Division number 2 police in the attempt to murder case lodged against him on October 8, 2022. He was bailed out from jail on January 17.

The court has already declared him a proclaimed offender in a case of assault lodged against him at police station Model Town on May 5, 2018. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.