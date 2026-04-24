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Mental healthcare law: HC tells Punjab, Haryana to notify rules within 15 days

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry also directed the Centre to take a decision regarding the rules sent by the Chandigarh administration on April 21 within 15 days.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed both states to notify rules for the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, within 15 days.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed both states to notify rules for the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, within 15 days.

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry also directed the Centre to take a decision regarding the rules sent by the Chandigarh administration on April 21 within 15 days.

The rules drafted by Haryana were approved by the Centre on January 8, and by Punjab on April 17.

“We are compelled to issue writ of mandamus to the state of Punjab as well as the central government, since the state government and the UT administration have taken years together to formulate the rules and send them to the central government for approval,” the court said while fixing the 15 days deadline.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Pushpanjali Trust, a welfare society seeking implementation of the 2017 law. The law provides for availability of basic and emergency mental healthcare services at all community centres in the state, budgetary provisions for effective implementation, establishment of half-way homes and group homes, educational and training programmes for the education of persons with mental illness and rules ought to be framed for the implementation of the same. However, despite the lapse of eight years of law coming into force, there is little progress on the ground in the states.

The court sought to know from both the states whether annual reports of the activities under the 2017 law are being conducted and whether reports regarding the same are being prepared in accordance with the law. The court gave Haryana five-week time to constitute a mental health board as mandated under the law.

 
public interest litigation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mental healthcare law: HC tells Punjab, Haryana to notify rules within 15 days
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mental healthcare law: HC tells Punjab, Haryana to notify rules within 15 days
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