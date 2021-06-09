Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury crosses 40°C in Chandigarh, rain relief on the cards
A family using an umbrella and cap to shield themselves from the scorching sun in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Mercury crosses 40°C in Chandigarh, rain relief on the cards

The sunny weather on Tuesday took the maximum temperature up to 40
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:59 AM IST

The sunny weather on Tuesday took the maximum temperature up to 40.9°C, two degrees above normal and almost three notches higher than Monday’s 38°C.

However, relief is likely from Thursday onwards with cloudy weather and light rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said, “Due to clear skies a jump in the temperatures was expected. It can rise further on Wednesday, but another western disturbance may arrive on Thursday and will help bring the temperature down.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also increased from 26.2°C on Monday to 28.5°C, four degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 38°C and 42°C, and the night temperature may rise up to 30°C.

