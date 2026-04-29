Mercury dips as light showers lash Himachal, more rain likely

After days of scorching heat, maximum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh dropped on Tuesday following a change in weather.

People walk with umbrellas during light rain on The Ridge, Shimla, on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

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Light showers were reported at a few places, while the sky remained largely cloudy. Light rainfall was observed in several parts of the state, including Shimla and Kullu. The showers brought down temperatures, which had been hovering above normal over the past several days.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), maximum temperatures across the state witnessed a marked fall on Tuesday, dipping below normal levels. Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 32.6°C, which was 4.2 degrees below normal.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 18°C, 5.4 degrees below normal, while Manali recorded 20.8°C, 2.5 degrees below normal. Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 27°C, 2.9 degrees below normal.

Below-normal temperatures were also recorded in several other places, including Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Solan, Nahan and Mandi.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather office has predicted that showers will continue in the state till May 4. While higher reaches are expected to receive light rain and snowfall, the mid-hills and plains are likely to witness light rainfall during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather office has predicted that showers will continue in the state till May 4. While higher reaches are expected to receive light rain and snowfall, the mid-hills and plains are likely to witness light rainfall during this period. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has issued an orange alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for April 29. A yellow alert has also been issued for several other districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has issued an orange alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for April 29. A yellow alert has also been issued for several other districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MeT department officials said minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2–4 degrees over the next three to four days. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 3–6 degrees in the next 24 hours, followed by a further fall of 2–3 degrees in many parts of the state over the subsequent two to three days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MeT department officials said minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2–4 degrees over the next three to four days. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 3–6 degrees in the next 24 hours, followed by a further fall of 2–3 degrees in many parts of the state over the subsequent two to three days. {{/usCountry}}

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