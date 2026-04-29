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Mercury dips as light showers lash Himachal, more rain likely

Light showers were reported at a few places, while the sky remained largely cloudy. Light rainfall was observed in several parts of the state, including Shimla and Kullu.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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After days of scorching heat, maximum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh dropped on Tuesday following a change in weather.

People walk with umbrellas during light rain on The Ridge, Shimla, on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Light showers were reported at a few places, while the sky remained largely cloudy. Light rainfall was observed in several parts of the state, including Shimla and Kullu. The showers brought down temperatures, which had been hovering above normal over the past several days.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), maximum temperatures across the state witnessed a marked fall on Tuesday, dipping below normal levels. Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 32.6°C, which was 4.2 degrees below normal.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 18°C, 5.4 degrees below normal, while Manali recorded 20.8°C, 2.5 degrees below normal. Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 27°C, 2.9 degrees below normal.

Below-normal temperatures were also recorded in several other places, including Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Solan, Nahan and Mandi.

 
himachal pradesh india meteorological department
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mercury dips as light showers lash Himachal, more rain likely
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mercury dips as light showers lash Himachal, more rain likely
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