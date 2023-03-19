Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mercury drops by 8 degrees after 14.1 mm rain in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Around 4.3 mm rain was reported in Chandigarh till 8.30 am, while another 9.8 mm showers were recorded in the day

The city received 14.1 mm rain on Saturday that caused the maximum temperature to plunge by eight degrees.

Commuters out in the rain in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

Recorded at 30.5°C on Friday, the maximum temperature was down to 22.1°C on Saturday, seven degrees below normal, following the sporadic showers through the day.

Around 4.3 mm rain was reported in the city till 8.30 am, while another 9.8 mm showers were recorded in the day.

The minimum temperature also dipped from 18.9°C on Friday to 16.4°C on Saturday, but was still three degrees above normal.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more rain for the next two days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 25°C and 26°C, and the minimum temperature around 15°C.

