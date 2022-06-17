Mercury drops to 37°C in Chandigarh after 12.8 mm rain
In the first good rain spell since May 24, the city recorded 12.8 mm rain on Thursday, which brought the maximum temperature down by over five notches.
Due to the rain, the maximum temperature dropped from 42.6°C on Wednesday to 37°C on Thursday, 1.2°C below normal. The minimum temperature also saw a significant drop from 31.9°C to 24.7°C, 0.8°C below normal.
But despite 12.8 mm rain, the showers in the month till now are still far lower than the normal of 54.1 mm till June 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “There is a confluence between the active Western Disturbance (WD) and low-lying easterly winds, which are bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea. Light to moderate rain is expected on Friday, but the intensity is likely to be lower than that on Thursday. Further chances of rain will continue over the weekend as well.”
After this system passes, another WD is likely to affect the city around June 20 and more rain can be expected around that time. “But these cannot be termed pre-monsoon showers, as the monsoon system still has some distance to travel before it starts affecting north-western India,” said Singh.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may dip further to anywhere between 33°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C.
