Mercury likely to rise in HP, heatwave alerts in 5 dists

With mercury likely to rise in many parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in several districts of the state from May 26 to 28.

Tourists enjoying paragliding over the Solang valley on Sunday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

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The weather office on Sunday said that maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3°C to 7°C in many parts of the state during the next two to three days, while minimum temperatures are also expected to increase by 2°C to 5°C during the same period.

For May 26, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Solan districts. A similar alert has been issued for May 27 in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while Una and Bilaspur will continue to remain under a heatwave alert on May 28 as well.

Several stations across the state recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on Sunday. Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 41°C, followed by Neri at 38.5°C and Sundernagar and Kangra at 36.4°C each.

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{{^usCountry}} Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6°C on Sunday, which was 2.2 degrees above normal, while Dharamshala recorded 35.1°C, 3.4 degrees above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6°C on Sunday, which was 2.2 degrees above normal, while Dharamshala recorded 35.1°C, 3.4 degrees above normal. {{/usCountry}}

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Above-normal temperatures were also recorded at several other stations, including Bhuntar, Kalpa, Nahan, Manali and Mandi.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall was observed at isolated places in the state during the past 24 hours, while minimum temperatures witnessed no significant change at many stations. Thunderstorms were reported from Shimla, Murari Devi, Bhuntar and Jot, while gusty winds were observed in Seobagh and Chamba.