Chandigarh News
Mercury rises in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh scorches at 38 degrees Celsius

However, the IMD has forecast rainfall at isolated places in the two states in the coming days.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:05 PM IST
After a few days of respite following rains, maximum temperatures on Friday rose and hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal range.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 deg C, up two notches while Hisar registered a high of 38.1 deg C, one degree above normal.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 37.3 deg C, up one notch while Gurgaon also experienced hot weather at 37.8 deg C, up three degrees. Karnal's maximum settled at 35 deg C, up one degree against normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 35.6 deg C, one degree above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 36.7 deg C, three notches above normal limits while Patiala's maximum settled at 36 deg C, two more than the normal limit.

According to the Met Department forecast for Haryana, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places on July 18, 19 and 20 in the state.

Thunderstorm or lightning is also likely at isolated places during the period in the state.

The forecast for Punjab says that heavy rain is likely at isolated places on July 18 and heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in the state on July 19 and 20.

