Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury shoots up to 37°C again as clear skies return in Chandigarh
According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3°C in the coming days
A mirage appears on the walkway at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh amid scorching weather on Friday. The day temperature rose by four degrees after the cloudy weather subsided. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The pleasant weather due to drizzle and cool winds disappeared in less than 24 hours, making way for clear skies and causing the maximum temperature to rise from 32.8°C on Thursday to 37°C on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3°C in the coming days.

Though a feeble western disturbance will affect the region on Monday, for now, it is not expected to cause any rain in the city.

Meanwhile, with the cloudy weather clearing up, the minimum temperature fell from 25.7°C to 22.1°C, but was still 1.8 degree above normal. It will remain in the same ballpark over the next three days.

