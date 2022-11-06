MeT predicts first major snowfall of season in Kashmir

Kashmir is bracing for the season’s first major snowfall as back-to-back two western disturbances could bring moderate rain and snow to the Valley from Sunday, Meteorological (MeT) department officials said on Saturday.

The upper parts of the valley already received the season’s first snowfall last month, including the famous tourist resort of Gulmarg. This time the MeT office has predicted moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir and at the tourist resorts.

“There will be widespread rain and snowfall likely during November 6 and 7. Rain and snow, over higher reaches, very likely to commence in the evening and on November 6 and 7 moderate rains, and snow (over higher reaches) to occur at most places of J&K. Plains of Kashmir, mainly south, likely to receive (2-3) inches of snowfall during November 6-7. Heavy snowfall (2-3 feet) is very likely over higher reaches,” the MeT office in Srinagar said.

The MeT office further said that the back-to-back western disturbances may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar national Highway, Sinthantop, Mughal road etc.”

The MeT office also said that heavy snowfall could damage orchards. “Farmers are advised to harvest agriculture/horticulture produce that is vulnerable to snowfall and low temperatures,”

The horticulture department, in its advisory, said that if the fruit trees are tilted, reduce the canopy load by pruning, and providing proper support. “If the trees get partially uprooted, slowly pull back the trees to the original position after supporting and staking to the main trunk to prevent further fall or movement,” it said.

In case, the top portion of the tree breaks, the damaged branches should be given an oblique cut 2-3 inches below the broken point. “Apply Bordeaux mixture/Chaubatia paste to the cut surface,” it said.

If any scaffold branch breaks and the bark is still intact, after heavy pruning, the branch should be brought back to the original position by tying with a rope and bolting or using nails.

“If roots get exposed, cover the roots back with soil to avoid desiccation and damage,” it said.

Last year, the Valley received the season’s first snowfall in the last week of October, which caused damage to the orchards, especially in south Kashmir.