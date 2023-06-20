MeT predicts scorching week ahead for J&K

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in Kashmir Valley for the next five days with possibility of showers during the weekend.

This year, farmers in Kashmir have planted paddy late owing to dip in temperatures and rains in April and May. (AFP Photo)

The weather office said maximum temperature over many parts of Kashmir division is likely to range between 30-32 degrees Celsius and 38 to 40 degrees Celsius over plains of Jammu. Srinagar recorded hottest day of the season so far with mercury touching 33.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday, MeT office said.

Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said that the weather has been dry and hot for the past few days which was expected to continue till June 23. “From June 25, we expect the weather to change owing to the arrival of monsoons,” he said. The MeT official said that from June 19 to 23, amid the dry weather a brief spell of showers and thunderstorms mainly towards late afternoon or evenings can’t be ruled out.

“Hot and humid weather for the next six days is expected in J&K. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning likely scattered to fairly widespread (60%) from June 24 to 26,” it said. The MeT forecast said mainly dry weather will prevail in J&K but a brief spell of shower,thunderstorm at one or two places towards late afternoon, evening can’t be ruled out.

According to data compiled by the meteorological department of J&K, Kashmir valley has recorded 3 percent deficit in rainfall from June 1 to 15 while rain recorded in Jammu has been 38 percent above average in Jammu division. The MeT data revealed that Kashmir received average actual rainfall of 26.76 mm as against normal rainfall of 27.45 mm. In Jammu, 45.42 mm rainfall was recorded for the first half of June as against 32.83 mm which is normal for this period. Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad stated that the previous week from June 9 to 15, the rainfall has been scant in both the divisions. “Kashmir witnessed 8 mm rains (normal is 14.7mm) while Jammu recorded 17.8 mm rains (normal is 20 mm),” he said.

This year, the farmers in Kashmir have planted paddy late owing to dip in temperatures and rains in April-May which had caused the late growth of paddy seedlings. Farmers said that they would normally sow the paddy in the month of May but this year the sowing has started in June after the weather and temperatures improved. “Normally, the paddy sowing in Kashmir would start in the last week of May but this season it started after June 6 as weather improved and temperatures increased. It is expected to be completed by June 21,” said Farooq Ahmad Reshi , chief agricultural officer, Shopian.

