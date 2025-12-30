MeT predicts rain, snow in Valley from December 30

The ski resort of Gulmarg received fresh snowfall in north Kashmir while the rest of the valley witnessed cloudy weather on Monday, said meteorological centre. Tourists enjoy after a fresh spell of snowfall in Sonamarg on Monday. (ANI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that light snowfall was witnessed in the higher reaches of Gulmarg where temperature during the night dropped to -2°C.

All the other weather monitoring stations across Kashmir had witnessed temperatures above zero during the night owing to the cloudy weather during the day.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3°C while the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir witnessed 0.4 °C on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The northern district of Kupwara on the LoC recorded a temperature of 1.8°C.

The MeT has predicted rains and snowfall from Tuesday. “The weather will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at many places towards late afternoon and evening on Tuesday,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

From Wednesday, the MeT said, there are chances of moderate snowfall at many places.

“December 31 to January 1, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at many places. Few middle and higher reaches of North and central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall,” he said.

“Moderate to dense fog over isolated pockets of Jammu Div during next 24 hours is also expected,” he added.