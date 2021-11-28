Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Met predicts snowfall in Kashmir Valley in first week of December

For the past several days, the Kashmir Valley has been reeling under an intense cold wave and many places witnessed freezing nights and foggy conditions during the day.
Met officials said the weather remained cloudy in Kashmir and Ladakh whereas it remained clear to partly cloudy in most parts of Jammu region on Saturday. (AP)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

With no let-up in the cold wave conditions in Kashmir, Met officials have predicted snowfall in the first week of December.

For the past several days, the Valley has been reeling under an intense cold wave and many places witnessed freezing nights and foggy conditions during the day.

Met officials said the weather remained cloudy in Kashmir and Ladakh whereas it remained clear to partly cloudy in most parts of Jammu region on Saturday. “Mainly dry weather is expected till December 3. As of today, light to moderate snowfall is expected between December 4 and 5,” said the official.

Srinagar witnessed an improvement in the night temperature in the last few days and recorded -0.4 °C compared to -1.3°C the previous night. The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded -1°C compared to -3.3°C last night.

Qazigund recorded -0.3°C while Kupwara recorded -0.4°C. The famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum of -1°C.

Leh registered -5.5°C while Kargil town recorded -3°C. Drass in Kargil recorded -7.6°C. The MeT office said the cold wave in Kashmir and Ladakh will continue till the end of next week.

The Valley has been witnessing foggy conditions in the mornings for the past 13 days.

Officials say foggy conditions are due to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and the burning of stubble and tree foliage.

